2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

27,418 KM

Details

$53,885

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

LIMITED X | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

27,418KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8465796
  Stock #: A5572A
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG2LC282517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5572A
  • Mileage 27,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather interior, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Blind spot monitoring, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

