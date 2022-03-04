$53,885+ tax & licensing
$53,885
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED X | PANO ROOF | NAV
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
27,418KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5572A
- Mileage 27,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather interior, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Blind spot monitoring, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3