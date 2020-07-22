+ taxes & licensing
Lift Kit, Off Road Tires, Alpine Audio, Apple Car Play, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Accident Free! Bold and able-bodied best describe our 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 shown off in Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 285hp while connected to a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission for outstanding low-speed crawling capability. Our trail-rated tough Four Wheel Drive SUV provides legendary traction, ground clearance, and maneuverability that makes your most adventurous dreams come true while offering near 21mpg! The embodiment of confident capability, our Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S boasts rugged good looks with skid plates, satin silver aluminum wheels, and fog lights. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of our four-door, five-seat Sport S that features full metal doors, power windows/locks, air conditioning, chrome and leather-wrapped shift knob, steering wheel mounted audio controls, cloth seats with adjustable head restraints, and a terrific sound system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. With our Jeep, as you're blazing trails, bashing boulders, or cruising the beach, enjoy peace of mind that your Jeep is engineered tough with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, front airbags and hill start assist to keep you out of harm's way. It's time to reward yourself with this tremendously capable Wrangler Unlimited! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
