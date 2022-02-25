$49,982+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SAHARA ALTITUDE | NAV | HEATED SEATS
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
89,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8322291
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG9LW125157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y8196A
- Mileage 89,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
