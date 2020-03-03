Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ 2.4L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ 2.4L AWD

Location

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

519-772-0783

  1. 4806597
  2. 4806597
  3. 4806597
  4. 4806597
  5. 4806597
  6. 4806597
  7. 4806597
  8. 4806597
  9. 4806597
  10. 4806597
  11. 4806597
  12. 4806597
  13. 4806597
  14. 4806597
  15. 4806597
  16. 4806597
  17. 4806597
  18. 4806597
  19. 4806597
  20. 4806597
  21. 4806597
  22. 4806597
  23. 4806597
  24. 4806597
  25. 4806597
  26. 4806597
Contact Seller

$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,085KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806597
  • Stock #: P20010
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA30LG615284
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl
Interior Colour
Cloth - Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2020 Sorento LX+ AWD Former Daily Rental. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. FORMER RENTAL! This 2020 KIA Sorento LX+ is finished inSnow White Pearl over dark cloth seating. It is powered by a 2.4L GDI engine that is efficient and powerful. Features include 8" SCREEN W/CAMERA, AUTO LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE plus much much more! This vehicle carries the balance of KIA’s 5 year 100,000km factory warranty and roadside assistance for total peace of mind. This 2020 Sportage comes certified and fully detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please call or email us today to book an appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Additional Features
  • SR75ML

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Waterloo Kia

2020 Kia Sorento LX+...
 15,085 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 650i xDrive...
 87,604 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 24,360 KM
$24,228 + tax & lic
Waterloo Kia

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-0783

Send A Message