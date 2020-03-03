583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1
Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2020 Sorento LX+ AWD Former Daily Rental. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. FORMER RENTAL! This 2020 KIA Sorento LX+ is finished inSnow White Pearl over dark cloth seating. It is powered by a 2.4L GDI engine that is efficient and powerful. Features include 8" SCREEN W/CAMERA, AUTO LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE plus much much more! This vehicle carries the balance of KIA’s 5 year 100,000km factory warranty and roadside assistance for total peace of mind. This 2020 Sportage comes certified and fully detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please call or email us today to book an appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.
