2020 Kia Soul

EX IVT

2020 Kia Soul

EX IVT

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

519-772-0783

$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,056KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4806606
  • Stock #: P19109
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU9L7031760
Exterior Colour
Inferno Red (MET)
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2020 Soul EX Former Daily Rental. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. ACCIDENT FREE! LOCAL ONTARIO FORMER RENTAL! This 2020 Soul EX is finsihed in INFERNO RED over black cloth seating. Power is delivered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine mated to an IVT auto transmission. Features include BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS plus much much more! This vehicle carries the balance of KIA’s 5 year 100,000km factory warranty and roadside assistance for total peace of mind. This 2020 SOUL EX comes certified and fully detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please call or email us today to book an appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Additional Features
  • Inferno Red (MET)

