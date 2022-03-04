Menu
2020 Mazda CX-30

30,201 KM

$30,951

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

GS AWD | SUNROOF | NAV

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

30,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532026
  • Stock #: A5582A
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL9LM117955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated seats & steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

