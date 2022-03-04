$30,951+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,951
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2020 Mazda CX-30
2020 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$30,951
+ taxes & licensing
30,201KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532026
- Stock #: A5582A
- VIN: 3MVDMBCL9LM117955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5582A
- Mileage 30,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated seats & steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3