2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,997 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8173543

8173543 Stock #: 2202052

2202052 VIN: JM1BPAB74L1174799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.