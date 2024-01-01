Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

82,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES **New Arrival**

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES **New Arrival**

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA2LZ601141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2405203
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse