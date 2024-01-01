$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
S FWD | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
100,142KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV7LL478506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6305
- Mileage 100,142 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
