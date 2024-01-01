Menu
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE!

2020 Nissan Kicks

100,142 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

S FWD | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS

2020 Nissan Kicks

S FWD | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,142KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV7LL478506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6305
  • Mileage 100,142 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888

