$22,440+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BT | SUNROOF
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
96,278KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC775364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9029C
- Mileage 96,278 KM
Vehicle Description
PANO SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
remote start
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
