2020 Nissan Rogue - PANO SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START

2020 Nissan Rogue

96,278 KM

$22,440

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BT | SUNROOF

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BT | SUNROOF

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$22,440

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,278KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC775364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9029C
  • Mileage 96,278 KM

Vehicle Description

PANO SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-XXXX

519-884-5888

$22,440

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2020 Nissan Rogue