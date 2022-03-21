Menu
2020 RAM 1500

66,555 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

LIMITED 4X4 | NAV | BACKUP CAM

2020 RAM 1500

LIMITED 4X4 | NAV | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8919061
  • Stock #: A5689
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHM0LN243637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, Power Lift Gates, Rear View Camera, 360 Cam, Collision Avoidance System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors, Premium Audio, Trailer Hitch, Running Boards and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

