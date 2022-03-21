$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
LIMITED 4X4 | NAV | BACKUP CAM
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
66,555KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8919061
- Stock #: A5689
- VIN: 1C6SRFHM0LN243637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, Power Lift Gates, Rear View Camera, 360 Cam, Collision Avoidance System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors, Premium Audio, Trailer Hitch, Running Boards and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
