2020 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9110380
- Stock #: U10073
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT6LS137757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift. This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Delete Under Rail Box Bedliner, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Rear Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, GPS Antenna Input, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, GPS Antenna Input, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Seats, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, Black Exterior Badging, Gloss Black Grille, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
