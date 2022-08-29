Menu
2020 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$41,400

+ tax & licensing
$41,400

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

$41,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9110380
  Stock #: U10073
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT6LS137757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift. This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Delete Under Rail Box Bedliner, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Rear Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, GPS Antenna Input, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, GPS Antenna Input, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Seats, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, Black Exterior Badging, Gloss Black Grille, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

