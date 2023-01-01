$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 HIGH ROOF 136WB | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
62,911KM
Used
- Stock #: A5782
- VIN: 3C6TRVCGXLE109898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 62,911 KM
Vehicle Description
High Roof Model with Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, and more!
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3