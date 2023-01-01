Menu
2020 RAM Cargo Van

62,911 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

ProMaster 2500 HIGH ROOF 136WB | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

62,911KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9589741
  • Stock #: A5782
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCGXLE109898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 62,911 KM

Vehicle Description

High Roof Model with Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

