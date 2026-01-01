2020 Subaru Impreza

Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport Hatchback! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist) , All-Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Sport Cloth Interior, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Automatic Climate Control, Power Group.

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

Sport EyeSight | Sunroof | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | BSM | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
62,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAG65L3701626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2511619
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport Hatchback! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist) , All-Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Sport Cloth Interior, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Automatic Climate Control, Power Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

