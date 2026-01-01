$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Impreza
Sport EyeSight | Sunroof | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | BSM | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2511619
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport Hatchback! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist) , All-Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Sport Cloth Interior, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Automatic Climate Control, Power Group.
Vehicle Features
