2020 Subaru Legacy

40,000 KM

Details Features

$29,390

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Limited AWD | 1-Owner | LOW KMs | ONLY 40K

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9571828
  • Stock #: 2301032
  • VIN: 4S3BWDN66L3009378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2301032
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

