2020 Tesla Model 3

18,051 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD | HEATED SEATS | PANO SUNROOF

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD | HEATED SEATS | PANO SUNROOF

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408121
  • Stock #: Z8160A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1LF643333

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Collision Avoidance System, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

