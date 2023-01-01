$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE PREMIUM FWD | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | BACKUP CAM
32,634KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9845810
- Stock #: A5840
- VIN: JTNKHMBX9L1062865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
