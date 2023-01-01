Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota C-HR

32,634 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota C-HR

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM FWD | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM FWD | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9845810
  • Stock #: A5840
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX9L1062865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5840
  • Mileage 32,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2020 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 32,634 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 70,517 KM
$36,753 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 70,126 KM
$30,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory