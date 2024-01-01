$20,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition.
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle
Front-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Electric Power-Assist Steering
50 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
+ taxes & licensing
519-885-2500