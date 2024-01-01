Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition. <p>Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle</p><p>Front-Wheel Drive</p><p>Battery w/Run Down Protection</p><p>Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers</p><p>Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars</p><p>Electric Power-Assist Steering</p><p>50 L Fuel Tank</p><p>Single Stainless Steel Exhaust</p><p>Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs</p><p>Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731024908599_9667617830079303 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

97,640 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,640KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP083303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. 

Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle

Front-Wheel Drive

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Steering

50 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Cars

Used 2011 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem 98,441 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0t Elite Awd for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Genesis G70 2.0t Elite Awd 89,930 KM $26,825 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 61,250 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Canada Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla