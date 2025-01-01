Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER                            <span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0.25px;>back-up camera</span></p><p>CERTIFIED  CARFAX CLEAN</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

24,200 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12480160

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1746183743
  2. 1746183743
  3. 1746183743
  4. 1746183743
  5. 1746183743
  6. 1746183744
  7. 1746183744
  8. 1746183744
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBEXLP145994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER                            back-up camera

CERTIFIED  CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback 85,600 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Fit LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Honda Fit LX 63,800 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata GL 201,500 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2020 Toyota Corolla