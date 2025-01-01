Menu
Blind Spot Monitor Reverse Camera Heated Seats: Front Only Lane Departure System Collision Avoidance CARFAX CLEAN   CERTIFID

2020 Toyota Corolla

78,300 KM

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP015256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Monitor Reverse Camera Heated Seats: Front Only Lane Departure System 

Collision Avoidance 

CARFAX CLEAN   CERTIFID

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2020 Toyota Corolla