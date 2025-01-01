$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD | SUNROOF | JBL STEREO |
2020 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD | SUNROOF | JBL STEREO |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,066KM
VIN 5TDDZRBH7LS027275
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6409
- Mileage 79,066 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, COOLED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, JBL STEREO, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
JBL Sound System
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
