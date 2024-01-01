$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
82,847KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV6LW091822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6203
- Mileage 82,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats & Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
