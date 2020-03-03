583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1
519-772-0783
Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. WOW!! ONLY 3,300 KMS!!! JUST LIKE NEW WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! This 2020 Toyota RAV 4 XLE is finished in silver with black leather seating. Power is delivered by a very efficient 2.5L 4 cyclinder pumping out 203hp. Features include POWER ROOF/BACK HATCH, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, SMART KEY, HJEATEDSTERRING WHEEL/SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CAR PLAY plus much more! This 2020 Toyota RAV 4 comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please CALL or EMAIL us TODAY to book your appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.
