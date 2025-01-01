$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
63,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2LM157653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, low Mileage Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD! Equipped with Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring,
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic
