Great Condition, low Mileage Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD! Equipped with Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring,

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

63,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

12815044

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
63,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2LM157653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, low Mileage Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD! Equipped with Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

