$29,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier | HEATED&VENTED SEATS | CARPLAY
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier | HEATED&VENTED SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,612KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV2M6164514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6341
- Mileage 52,612 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANO SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, COLLISION WARNING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2021 Chevrolet Equinox