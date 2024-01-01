Menu
NAVIGATION, PANO SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, COLLISION WARNING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MORE!!!

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

52,612 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier | HEATED&VENTED SEATS | CARPLAY

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier | HEATED&VENTED SEATS | CARPLAY

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,612KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV2M6164514

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6341
  • Mileage 52,612 KM

NAVIGATION, PANO SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, COLLISION WARNING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MORE!!!

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Chevrolet Equinox