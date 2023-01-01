2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 6 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10483419

10483419 Stock #: A5995

A5995 VIN: 3GCUYBEF0MG360180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,623 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.