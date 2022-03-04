2021 Ford Bronco

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Exterior tinted windows Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Vinyl Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights M/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription 7-Speed M/T Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Terrain Tires Rear All Terrain Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

