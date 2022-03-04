$67,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,000
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$67,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8633756
- Stock #: U9604
- VIN: 1FMDE5AH3MLA65851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U9604
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Diamond 2 Door 4x4
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Vinyl Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
7-Speed M/T
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6