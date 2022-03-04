2021 Ford Bronco Sport

$39,974 + taxes & licensing 8 , 3 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8622167

8622167 Stock #: A5621

A5621 VIN: 3FMCR9B69MRB40252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5621

Mileage 8,312 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.