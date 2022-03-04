Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

8,312 KM

Details Description Features

$39,974

+ tax & licensing
$39,974

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$39,974

+ taxes & licensing

8,312KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8622167
  • Stock #: A5621
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B69MRB40252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5621
  • Mileage 8,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Pushbutton start, Remote start, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

