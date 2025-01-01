Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Waterloo, ON

2021 Ford Escape

41,896 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12509134

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1746821683
  2. 1746821683
  3. 1746821683
  4. 1746821682
  5. 1746821683
  6. 1746821683
  7. 1746821682
  8. 1746821682
  9. 1746821682
  10. 1746821682
  11. 1746821682
  12. 1746821683
  13. 1746821682
  14. 1746821682
  15. 1746821682
  16. 1746821682
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,896KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G65MUA29200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 0 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL AWD SUNROOF NAVIGATION for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Nissan Juke SL AWD SUNROOF NAVIGATION 103,840 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 128,233 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2021 Ford Escape