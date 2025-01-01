Menu
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2021 Ford Explorer

98,115 KM

$35,418

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAV |

12506002

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAV |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$35,418

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,115KM
VIN 1FMSK8FHXMGA53358

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6507
  • Mileage 98,115 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$35,418

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Ford Explorer