$46,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST | SPORT PKG
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Iconic Silver Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 6" Chrome Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Onboard 400W Outlet, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM w/360L, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tailgate Step, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Tow Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
866-980-6752