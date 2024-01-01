Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Acadia

63,547 KM

Details Features

$37,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Acadia

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Acadia

AT4

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11444660
  2. 11444660
  3. 11444660
  4. 11444660
  5. 11444660
  6. 11444660
  7. 11444660
  8. 11444660
  9. 11444660
  10. 11444660
  11. 11444660
  12. 11444660
Contact Seller

$37,749

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,547KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLS8MZ164837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2161
  • Mileage 63,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 33,573 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 217,407 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 86,527 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,749

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Acadia