2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H10174A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (STD), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.). This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack, Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Trailer brake controller, integrated. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.
