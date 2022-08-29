Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description

$67,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,400

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9296680
  2. 9296680
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,400

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9296680
  • Stock #: H10174A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EED0MZ298399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10174A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (STD), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.). This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack, Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Trailer brake controller, integrated. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2009 Kia Sportage LX
 0 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V LX
 12,570 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT
 108,671 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory