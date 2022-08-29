Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Terrain

101,323 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Terrain

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1668699195
  2. 1668699196
  3. 1668699196
  4. 1668699196
  5. 1668699193
  6. 1668699193
  7. 1668699194
  8. 1668699195
  9. 1668699193
  10. 1668699195
  11. 1668699195
  12. 1668699194
  13. 1668699194
  14. 1668699195
  15. 1668699193
  16. 1668699195
  17. 1668699193
  18. 1668699193
  19. 1668699195
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9297793
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV5ML335193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2021 GMC Terrain SLE...
 101,323 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 120,600 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 189,453 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory