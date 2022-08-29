Menu
2021 Honda Civic

36,009 KM

Details Description Features

$30,400

+ tax & licensing
Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

SEDAN LX

Location

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9321559
  • Stock #: U10242
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59MH004969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. Visit Us Today For a must-own Honda Civic Sedan come see us at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

