2021 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9321559
- Stock #: U10242
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59MH004969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. Visit Us Today For a must-own Honda Civic Sedan come see us at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
