Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

N LINE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

N LINE

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9110371
  2. 9110371
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9110371
  • Stock #: H9969A
  • VIN: KMHLR4AF9MU118331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H9969A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. NACTOY 2021 North American Car of the Year. This Hyundai Elantra boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Automatic transmission. CYBER GREY, BLACK, LEATHER/CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: red stitching, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Glossy black (machine-finished). This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/40R18 All-Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop By Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 78,312 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic Cpe...
 256,277 KM
$3,400 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Hat...
 0 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory