Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

62,631 KM

Details Description

$34,901

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,901

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 9832037
  2. 9832037
  3. 9832037
  4. 9832037
  5. 9832037
  6. 9832037
  7. 9832037
  8. 9832037
  9. 9832037
  10. 9832037
  11. 9832037
  12. 9832037
  13. 9832037
  14. 9832037
  15. 9832037
  16. 9832037
  17. 9832037
  18. 9832037
  19. 9832037
  20. 9832037
  21. 9832037
  22. 9832037
  23. 9832037
  24. 9832037
  25. 9832037
  26. 9832037
  27. 9832037
Contact Seller

$34,901

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,631KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9832037
  • Stock #: A5835
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2MH353070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5835
  • Mileage 62,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Backup Cam, and more!

**Previous Daily Rental**

Spacious and stylish, our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD in Quartz White is made for adventure! Motivated by a 2.5 Litre Smartstream 4 Cylinder providing 191hp matched to an 8 Speed SHIFTRONIC Automatic transmission that's geared for good times. Easy to maneuver in town, our All Wheel Drive SUV is a trail-friendly machine with Multi-terrain Control Modes, and it can return nearly 8.5L/100km on the highway. Our Santa Fe sends out a rugged vibe with premium chrome-finished skid plates, LED lighting, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Our Preferred cabin is a comfortable place for friends and family with plenty of room left over for cargo. It's well equipped with cloth heated front seats, eight-way power for the driver, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and helpful Hyundai technologies. Thanks to the 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and an upscale sound system, keeping up with busy days is a breeze.

Hyundai helps you explore your world with peace of mind, plus smart tech features such as a backup camera, automatic braking, lane-keeping assistance, a blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, a driver attention monitor, and more. Our Santa Fe Preferred will transform your driving with technology and a top-notch design! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Lexus IS 300 4D...
 106,722 KM
$26,904 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 31,379 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory