2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREFERRED AWD | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
- Stock #: A5835
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2MH353070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Backup Cam, and more!
**Previous Daily Rental**
Spacious and stylish, our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD in Quartz White is made for adventure! Motivated by a 2.5 Litre Smartstream 4 Cylinder providing 191hp matched to an 8 Speed SHIFTRONIC Automatic transmission that's geared for good times. Easy to maneuver in town, our All Wheel Drive SUV is a trail-friendly machine with Multi-terrain Control Modes, and it can return nearly 8.5L/100km on the highway. Our Santa Fe sends out a rugged vibe with premium chrome-finished skid plates, LED lighting, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Our Preferred cabin is a comfortable place for friends and family with plenty of room left over for cargo. It's well equipped with cloth heated front seats, eight-way power for the driver, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and helpful Hyundai technologies. Thanks to the 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and an upscale sound system, keeping up with busy days is a breeze.
Hyundai helps you explore your world with peace of mind, plus smart tech features such as a backup camera, automatic braking, lane-keeping assistance, a blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, a driver attention monitor, and more. Our Santa Fe Preferred will transform your driving with technology and a top-notch design! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles.
