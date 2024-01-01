Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

69,171 KM

$CALL

2021 Hyundai Venue

SEL

2021 Hyundai Venue

SEL

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

Used
69,171KM
VIN KMHRC8A30MU094283

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB4283
  • Mileage 69,171 KM

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

2021 Hyundai Venue