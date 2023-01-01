$23,961+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED IVT | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE STRT
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$23,961
- Listing ID: 9832022
- Stock #: A5827
- VIN: KMHRC8A34MU073856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Intense Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5827
- Mileage 69,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, and more!
**Previous Daily Rental**
Our stylish 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred is an urban adventurer that really stands out in Intense Blue! Motivated by a 1.6 Litre Smartstream 4 Cylinder generating 121hp matched to an intelligent CVT so you can ride with responsible efficiency. In fact, this Front Wheel Drive SUV achieves nearly 7.0L/100km on the highway, plus it boasts a dedicated snow mode for taming winter weather. Our head-turning Venue also makes a bold visual impact with its front/rear skid plates, heated power mirrors, alloy wheels, roof rails, and an integrated rear spoiler.
Premium comfort is a key advantage in our Preferred cabin, which features heated cloth front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, air conditioning, keyless access, remote start, and push-button ignition. You'll find smart technology at your fingertips as well, with an 8-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system. In addition, you'll appreciate the flexibility of the dual-level cargo floor!
Avoid and manage many difficult driving situations with smart assistance from Hyundai technology, including a rearview camera, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, pedestrian detection, ABS, airbags, and more. Strong and sophisticated, our Venue Preferred is a vibrant SUV you'll love to own! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
