$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
29,664KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMMX9MD182693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D8133B
- Mileage 29,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
