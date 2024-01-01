Menu
Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!

2021 Jeep Cherokee

29,664 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

29,664KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMMX9MD182693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D8133B
  • Mileage 29,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

