2021 Jeep Gladiator

2,465 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Willys 4x4

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7974254
  • Stock #: Y8153A
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG6ML616469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Blind spot monitoring, Class II bumper hitch, ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

