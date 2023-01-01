$44,954+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,954
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$44,954
+ taxes & licensing
55,532KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10517607
- Stock #: A5994
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG6MC509145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5994
- Mileage 55,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Alpine Premium Audio, Trailer Tow Group, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3