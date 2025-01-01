Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2021 Kia Sportage

39,781 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
12462298

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 12462298
  2. 12462298
  3. 12462298
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,781KM
VIN KNDPNCAC2M7880027

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6475A
  • Mileage 39,781 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | REMOTE START | SUNROOF | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | REMOTE START | SUNROOF | 28,844 KM $37,962 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 26,860 KM $37,916 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 38,980 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Kia Sportage