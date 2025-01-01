Menu
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP AND MORE !!!

2021 Kia Sportage

47,431 KM

Details Description Features

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

12933137

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,431KM
VIN KNDPNCAC2M7880027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,431 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Kia Sportage