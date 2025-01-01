$25,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,431KM
VIN KNDPNCAC2M7880027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,431 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP AND MORE !!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2021 Kia Sportage EX S AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 47,431 KM $25,590 + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Durango R-T Plus AWD | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | 45,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr ACTIV | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | 38,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Kia Sportage