2021 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | BOSE AUDIO
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | BOSE AUDIO
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,149KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDL3MM235726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6036
- Mileage 31,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Bose Premium Audio System, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2021 Mazda CX-30