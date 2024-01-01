$24,893+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS FWD
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
74,573KM
VIN 3MVDMACL6MM222058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6239
- Mileage 74,573 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
