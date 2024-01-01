Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

74,573 KM

$24,893

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS FWD

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS FWD

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$24,893

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,573KM
VIN 3MVDMACL6MM222058

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6239
  • Mileage 74,573 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,893

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Mazda CX-30