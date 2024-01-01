Menu
Beautiful CX-5 GT AWD. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, power sunroof, Alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, power tail gate, Navigation system, back up camera, lane departure warning and much more.

2021 Mazda CX-5

21,076 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,076KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDM3M1108572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful CX-5 GT AWD. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, power sunroof, Alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, power tail gate, Navigation system, back up camera, lane departure warning and much more. 

Vehicle Features

GT AWD

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2021 Mazda CX-5