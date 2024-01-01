Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 AWD! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group

2021 Mazda CX-5

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD **NEW ARRIVAL**

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD **NEW ARRIVAL**

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBBL8M0100838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 AWD! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Parking Sensors for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Parking Sensors 109,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 128,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport/North Alloys | Fog Ligths | AC | Powers for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport/North Alloys | Fog Ligths | AC | Powers 95,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5