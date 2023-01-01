Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

70,391 KM

Details Description

$31,979

+ tax & licensing
$31,979

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$31,979

+ taxes & licensing

70,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9845798
  • Stock #: A5836
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8M1109962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5836
  • Mileage 70,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam, and more!

**Previous Daily Rental**

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

