$31,979+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,979
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Mazda CX-5
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$31,979
+ taxes & licensing
70,391KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9845798
- Stock #: A5836
- VIN: JM3KFBCM8M1109962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5836
- Mileage 70,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam, and more!
**Previous Daily Rental**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3