$25,833+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,833
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Nissan Kicks
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$25,833
+ taxes & licensing
26,927KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10468494
- Stock #: C6031A
- VIN: 3N1CP5CV8ML469782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C6031A
- Mileage 26,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Start, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3